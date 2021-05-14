Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $249.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.31.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE MOH opened at $265.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.43. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,744. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 105,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

