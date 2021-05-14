Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MBRX opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

