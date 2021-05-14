ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 87,028 shares.The stock last traded at $141.73 and had previously closed at $137.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $295,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $100,351,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $66,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $42,144,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $39,597,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

