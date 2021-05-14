Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $48.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.64 million. Model N reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $186.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.02 million to $189.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $211.32 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after buying an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

