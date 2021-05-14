Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.