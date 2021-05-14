Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

