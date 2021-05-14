Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $61.00 at Stephens

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,360. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.