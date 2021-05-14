Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $324,375.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

