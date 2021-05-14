Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 243,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

