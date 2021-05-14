Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $9.82 Million Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 981,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

