Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

