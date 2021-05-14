Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 9,999 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21,274.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,296.65 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $746.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,525.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,599.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,103.56 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

