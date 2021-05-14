MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) COO Len D. Devaisher Buys 1,485 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Len D. Devaisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Len D. Devaisher acquired 15 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $465.00.

MOFG opened at $31.40 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $501.74 million, a P/E ratio of 149.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

