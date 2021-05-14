Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $156.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

