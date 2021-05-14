Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $368,702.91 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

