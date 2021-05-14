Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,234. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

