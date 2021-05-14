Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $432.63

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.63 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 486.10 ($6.35). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 471.80 ($6.16), with a volume of 938,459 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 525.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 433.70.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.