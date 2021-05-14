Michael H. Mclamb Sells 4,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HZO opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 39.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

