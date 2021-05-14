Michael H. Mclamb Sells 4,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE HZO opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $70.89.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 39.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
