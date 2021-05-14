Michael B. Yongue Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 181.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

