Michael B. Yongue Has $433,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Michael B. Yongue cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.44.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $557.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

