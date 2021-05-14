Michael B. Yongue Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Michael B. Yongue cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Michael B. Yongue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $211.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

