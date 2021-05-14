Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.31 ($9.78).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR B4B3 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €11.00 ($12.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.69 and its 200-day moving average is €10.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

