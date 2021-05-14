Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $991,114.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $25.94 million and $991,114.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.37 or 0.08099901 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00205204 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,321,997 coins and its circulating supply is 78,321,899 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

