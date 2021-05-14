MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.71 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $61.58 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,717,011,954 coins and its circulating supply is 2,547,619,160 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

