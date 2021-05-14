Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. Roth Capital upped their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MRUS opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

