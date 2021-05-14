Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $990.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

