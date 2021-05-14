MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. Research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock valued at $380,470 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

