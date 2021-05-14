MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.98. The company had a trading volume of 651,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

