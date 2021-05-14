Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $122,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,674,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,674,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

