Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,292 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

