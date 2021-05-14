Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,712 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,156,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $23,655,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

