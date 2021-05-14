Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.