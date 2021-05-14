Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.