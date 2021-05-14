Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $361.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $369.74 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $291.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.