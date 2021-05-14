MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. Analysts expect that MedAvail will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

