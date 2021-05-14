Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

