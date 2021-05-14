Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,419 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Oracle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after purchasing an additional 998,574 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

