McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.