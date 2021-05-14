Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.86 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

