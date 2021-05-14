Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.86 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.