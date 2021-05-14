Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matthews International news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

