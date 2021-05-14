Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company's products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. "

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

