Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,742 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

