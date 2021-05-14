Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 2,250 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,363. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $13,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

