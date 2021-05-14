MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Truist

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $613.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 17.2% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 767.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

