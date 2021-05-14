MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

MCFT stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

