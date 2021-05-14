MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ opened at $116.79 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MasTec by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.