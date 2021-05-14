Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Masco has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE:MAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

