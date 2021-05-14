Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

