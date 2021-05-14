Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

Shares of MBII stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.