Marlene Debel Sells 11,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.68.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
