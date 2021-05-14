Marlene Debel Sells 11,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

